Gang member on FBI's ‘Ten Most Wanted' list may be in DC area

- A gang member who could be in the Washington, D.C. area has been added to the FBI'S ten most wanted fugitive list.

Agents say Walter Yovany Gomez, who was born in Honduras, is wanted for the brutal murder of a man in New Jersey back in 2011.

He is believed to be living in Maryland or Virginia.

Investigators say Gomez committed the crime as part of his attempt to become a full member of the MS-13 gang.

It's believed the victim was targeted for associating with a rival gang.

The FBI is offering $100k dollars for information leading to the arrest of Gomez.