Large pile of mulch and tree clippings catch fire in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Va. - Dozens of fire trucks spent several hours pouring water onto a large pile of tree clippings and mulch that caught fire overnight in Centreville.
The fire happened at a tree cutting service on the 15000 block of Lee Highway early Thursday morning.
FOX 5's Anjali Hemphill said that fire crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from a wood pile several stories high. Because of limited water access, a staging area was set up about a mile away in a church parking lot and water was delivered to the scene.
No injuries have been reported and a cause has not yet been determined.
Morning commuters can expect some delays in the area throughout the morning.