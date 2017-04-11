22-year-old woman found strangled in home near TCU News 22-year-old woman strangled to death in home near TCU A young woman was found murdered in her garage apartment in an upscale neighborhood near the TCU campus.

- A young woman was found murdered in her garage apartment in an upscale neighborhood near the TCU campus.

While police search for the killer, those who knew her are honoring her memory.

Officials say 22-year-old Molly Matheson died about 4:30 p.m. Monday after being strangled in a home in the 2600 block of Waits Ave.

Police said they got a call from Matheson's mother who found her unresponsive in the bathroom of her garage apartment.

Officials at the school said the 22-year-old woman was not a student at TCU. Several other students do live on the street and said they were disturbed by the crime.

“Last night I was just praying it was a mistake, an accident. To find out it was a crime – a violent crime – is unsettling,” said Elise Vidaurri, who lives close to the home.

Police have not said if they think this was a random attack or if it's someone that Matheson knew. Police came out to the scene last night and crime scene and homicide investigators returned Tuesday.

TCU sent a notice about the crime to students.

The Matheson family lives in Fort Worth but used to live in Winter Park, Florida. Her friends at their former church gathered in prayer.

"It's just a big tragedy. We don't know what to do. We don't know what to say," said Reverend Gary Rideout. "So we just want to get together. We just want to embrace each other and embrace the Matheson family."

Their former Florida pastor says the Mathesons were a big part of the community and that Molly was very active in the church.

Loved ones are remembering Molly while neighbors of hers are anxious to learn what happened.

"Last night, I was just praying that it was a mistake or an accident,” Vidaurri said. “And then to find out it was a crime, a violent crime, is unsettling."

Police have not released any information about a possible person of interest.