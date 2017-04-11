Shuttle tile missing, possibly stolen from Kennedy Space Center News Shuttle tile missing, possibly stolen from Kennedy Space Center A representative for the Kennedy Space Center said that a thermal tile used in part of the center's Atlantis exhibit is missing.

On Sunday a docent reported the tile missing from their exhibit cart after using it in a demonstration and turning away for a few moments to talk to some guests.

The center representative said the missing tile was never actually used on a space shuttle and is just used as a “training tile” for education. In the exhibit the tiles are often used to show the kind of heat a shuttle can withstand.

The six-inch by six-inch black tile is in a clear case. Anyone with information is asked to contact NASA security.