New Ben's Chili Bowl mural features Washington Wizards players

- A new mural has been painted on the wall of a famous D.C. restaurant nearly three months after the original was covered over. The new wall art at Ben's Chili Bowl features Washington Wizards players John Wall and Bradley Beal. the new look was completed just in time for the team's playoff push.

The original mural, which had become a local art landmark since its debut in 2012, featured portrayals of President Barack Obama, local musician Chuck Brown, local radio personality Donnie Simpson, and comedian Bill Cosby.

In January of this year, the restaurant painted over the mural and wrote on its website that they were ready to "refresh and repaint." The mural had become the subject of much debate, amid sexual allegations against Cosby.

After the old mural was painted over, the restaurant held a contest to select new celebrities for a its new version.