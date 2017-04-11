1 dead after fire destroys home in Annapolis

- One man is dead and another is injured after a fire destroyed a house in Anne Arundel County early Tuesday morning. The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Winchester Road in Annapolis.

Emergency crews who were returning from another call spotted the flames. Dozens of firefighters responded to the home.

Two men were in the house during the fire. One was able to escape. The other man was found dead inside of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.