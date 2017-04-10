Video captures illegal dirt bikes, ATVs cutting across traffic in Northeast DC [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Illegal dirt bikes, ATVs cut across traffic in Northeast DC News Video captures illegal dirt bikes, ATVs cutting across traffic in Northeast DC A group of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders were spotted and captured on video Sunday in the Northeast. A FOX 5 viewer sent us the footage they captured near North Capitol and M Street.

- A group of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders were spotted and captured on video Sunday in the Northeast. A FOX 5 viewer sent us the footage they captured near North Capitol and M Street.

D.C. Police have previously said the department's 'No Chase' policy makes it tough to stop illegal riders.

Last summer they seized around 400 vehicles during a crackdown.

Illegal dirt bike and ATV riders have plagued District streets for many years. Last summer, witnesses spotted 50 to 60 riders on their bikes around Southeast D.C. along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Over the winter, the sound of dirt bikes interrupted a press conference by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who was discussing violent crime in D.C.

In December 2015, video captured what appeared to be 50 to 100 riders in the NoMa, Thomas Circle and Georgetown neighborhoods of the city.