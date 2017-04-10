Police investigate 3 separate shootings in the District

- Police are investigating several shootings that happened Sunday night in the District. The first happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue in the Southeast. Police a man was shot and is expected to survive. Investigators are on the lookout for two male suspects.

Just before 10 p.m., a shooting happened in the 6100 block of Eastern Avenue in the Northeast. The victim survived the shooting. Police say two men were seen running away for the location.

A third shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast, D.C. Officers say a man was shot and is recovering at this time. Police have not identified any suspects in this incident.

The shootings are not believed to be related.