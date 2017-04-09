MD father wants answers after teen son killed in Oxon Hill News MD father wants answers after teen son killed in Oxon Hill A Prince George's County father is searching for answers after his 17-year-old son was murdered last month.

Jayquan Holloway was gunned down on March 2 as he was walking home from Potomac High School to his Oxon Hill apartment.

Police have made no arrests and Holloway's father says every day, he wonders who did this and why.

"That was my only son," said Jayvon Holloway. "It hurts me every week looking at the dirt, visiting him at the grave. No man supposed to visit his son there."

It was two days after his 17th birthday when Jayquan was killed. His father says he was with a group of friends when he was shot multiple times in front of a playground on Southview Drive near his apartment community. It was just before 3 p.m.

The gunman was spotted driving a light colored SUV, but police haven't provided additional information about the suspect or motive.

"If anybody knows anything or the person, whoever did it, just come forward," Jayvon said. "I just want people to talk, and I mean, let somebody know what happened."

He says burying his son has been devastating.

"Me and him was best friends," he said. "It hurts me every day to walk past his room."

He says not knowing who's responsible only adds to the heartbreak

"I just want closure to my son's case, find out who did this to him," he said.

A Prince George's County Police spokeswoman says investigators have leads they are following. She says this continues to be an active investigation and police are confident they will solve the case.

If you have information, you can stay anonymous by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.