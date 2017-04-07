Croydon woman's ultrasound shows twin babies kissing in mother's womb

Posted:Apr 07 2017 10:46AM EDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 11:12AM EDT

CROYDON, PA (WTXF) - Carissa Gill, a Croydon woman who is 24 weeks pregnant with twins, shared a special moment with her boyfriend on Tuesday while visiting Fetal Vision Imaging in Levittown.

When it came time for Carissa's ultrasound, they witnessed something extraordinary: their identical twin babies, Isabella and Callie, snuggled up in Carissa's belly, appearing to share a kiss.

"I would love to share this story with the world," Carissa told Fox 29. "Pregnancy is a beautiful thing to capture, especially when you get to see moments like this."

Fetal Vision Imaging celebrated the moment on Instagram:

