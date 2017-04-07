State-controlled Syrian TV releases video reportedly showing U.S. missiles hitting targets [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption State-controlled Syrian TV releases video reportedly showing U.S. missiles hitting targets News State-controlled Syrian TV releases video reportedly showing U.S. missiles hitting targets Syria's state TV is showing footage of the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base in the country's center, showing a fast sequence of orange flashes that lit the dark sky in the distance before the crack of dawn.

The shaky footage, apparently filmed with a mobile phone camera and aired Friday, came hours after about 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles hit the base in Homs province, causing extensive damage to the base.

In a different sequence after day break, the Syrian TV station al-Ikhbariyah showed another short clip of smoke billowing in the distance, hovering over a raging fire, the tip of which emerges and a forest of trees is in the foreground.

The Syrian government said at least six people were killed, and several wounded in the attack. Activists say the air base, hangars, fuel depot and aircraft were badly damaged. A government official said a fire raged for over an hour.

The attack is the first by U.S. aircraft against the Syrian army since the war began. The U.S is also leading an international coalition against Islamic State group militants in Syria.

