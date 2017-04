- Police are investigating after a woman was found shot dead on a Prince George’s County street.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near Zelma Avenue and Central Avenue in Capitol Heights.

Officers say they found the woman in the roadway with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators say it does not appear this was a random incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.