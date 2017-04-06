Strong area storms cause severe damage, power outages

- Strong storms rolled through the D.C. area Thursday afternoon, leaving severe damage and power outages in some areas.

An apartment building on Stanton Road in Southeast, D.C. had the roof blown off due to the damaging winds.

Roof tops blown off some of the apartment buildings in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, SE. No injuries reported. Additional reports Citywide pic.twitter.com/DE6CAvKZIb — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 6, 2017

Gusty winds tore part of the roof off St. Aloysius Church on the campus of Gonzaga College High School on North Capitol Street NW.

Big wind storm just passed through - looks like a part of Gonzaga High School roof was ripped off @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/3ZP5p4HjaJ — Mike Collier (@mcollier11) April 6, 2017

Strong winds also cause damage in the Centerville and Fairfax areas. Tree debris has led to road closures. Commuters should expect a slow and wet commute home.

More storm damage in the Centerville / Fairfax area. Pics from our viewers Stev & Donna @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/w8w9Y9bUGw — Alexandra Limon (@AlexandraFox5DC) April 6, 2017

Down by the Tidal Basin trees were snapped in half, and branches filled the roads.

Trees snapped like toothpicks and branches down... down to two lanes by Tidal Basin @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/HsRfT1apeJ — indira levine (@photogindira) April 6, 2017

Some areas are experiencing extreme power outages. Pepco reports 1,130 customers without power in D.C., 156 in Prince George’s County and 1,389 in Montgomery County.

Dominion has 11,458 customers without power in Fairfax, 9,500 in Fauquir, 1,884 Prince William and 1,460 in Loudoun.

The Heritage Woods Condos in Annandale, Virginia were partially evacuated due to downed trees. Thankfully no one was injured.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue want all residents to know that downed power lines can be extremely dangerous. They say never try to remove a downed power line.

In last hour (approx 1:25 pm) FCFRD units have responded to 14 calls for power lines down. Beware Downed Power Lines https://t.co/mF8o5bld34 pic.twitter.com/c90GAujfGL — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 6, 2017

At the end of the storms, a beautiful rainbow appeared.