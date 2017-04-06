Strong area storms cause severe damage, power outages

WASHINGTON - Strong storms rolled through the D.C. area Thursday afternoon, leaving severe damage and power outages in some areas.

An apartment building on Stanton Road in Southeast, D.C. had the roof blown off due to the damaging winds.

Gusty winds tore part of the roof off St. Aloysius Church on the campus of Gonzaga College High School on North Capitol Street NW.

Strong winds also cause damage in the Centerville and Fairfax areas. Tree debris has led to road closures. Commuters should expect a slow and wet commute home.

Down by the Tidal Basin trees were snapped in half, and branches filled the roads.

Some areas are experiencing extreme power outages. Pepco reports 1,130 customers without power in D.C., 156 in Prince George’s County and 1,389 in Montgomery County.

Dominion has 11,458 customers without power in Fairfax, 9,500 in Fauquir, 1,884 Prince William and 1,460 in Loudoun.

The Heritage Woods Condos in Annandale, Virginia were partially evacuated due to downed trees. Thankfully no one was injured.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue want all residents to know that downed power lines can be extremely dangerous. They say never try to remove a downed power line.

At the end of the storms, a beautiful rainbow appeared.

