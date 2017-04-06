Democrats fail to delay vote on court nominee

- A motion by Senate Democrats to delay the vote on Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch until April 24 has failed.

The vote was a delaying tactic by Democrats. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer called the vote after an exchange on the floor in which he noted Republicans' obstruction of former President Barack Obama's nominees, including his pick for the same Supreme Court seat, Merrick Garland.

The Senate on Thursday voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster Gorsuch's nomination. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.

After the change, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed Friday.

