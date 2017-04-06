School security worker arrested after alleged sexual relationship with 17-year-old female student

- A 57-year-old man who was a part of the security team at a Montgomery County public high school faces charges after he allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

Mark Christopher Yantsos was arrested Thursday morning and faces charges of sex abuse after school officials at Richard Montgomery High School notified police ealier this week about the alleged relationship.

Investigators spoke with the victim who told them that she and Yantsos met in 2016 and that he bought her gifts and a phone so they could communicate during and after school.

The teen told police that on March 3rd of this year, Yantsos picked her up from her Rockville home and drove to a hotel where they engaged in inappropriate contact. The victim also gave police copies of text messages she said were sent by Yantsos.

The Montgomery County Public Schools system placed Yantsos on administrative leave as soon as it learned of these allegations.

Detectives are requesting that parents of students who attend Richard Montgomery High School talk to their children about their interactions with Yantsos and contact detectives at 240-773-5400 if they believe their child was victimized.