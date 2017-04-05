Metro works to raise awareness about sexual harassment at stations in DMV [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Metro works to raise awareness about sexual harassment at stations in DMV News Metro works to raise awareness about sexual harassment at stations in DMV Metro Transit Police are working with several advocacy groups to raise awareness about sexual harassment at stations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

- Metro Transit Police are working with several advocacy groups to raise awareness about sexual harassment at stations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Officers will join with Collective Action for Safe Spaces (CASS) and Stop Street Harassment to encourage anyone who feels that they are the victim of harassment to report it to police.

"Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and have the right to travel without being harassed or intimidated," said Metro Transit Police Chief Ron Pavlik in a released statement. "We encourage anyone who feels they have been the victim of harassment to report it regardless of whether you believe it rises to the level of a crime."

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and this is Anti-Street Harassment Week.

Officials say reports of harassment declined by 32 percent last year.

The outreach events will be held from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. during the evening rush hour at the Gallery Place, Shaw-Howard, L'Enfant Plaza, Rosslyn, and Silver Spring stations.

Police are still investigating two indecent exposure incidents that allegedly happened on Metro that were reported in the last week.