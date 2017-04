Homicide investigation after man found dead in driveway of Landover home

- Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Prince George’s County.

Officers say the body of a man was found in the driveway of a home around 4:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of East Lombard Street in Landover.

Investigators say the man suffered trauma to the upper body. They discovered the body after a call for a welfare check. The cause of death is still undetermined.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.