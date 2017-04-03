White House releases first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump

- The White House has released the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump.

The portrait was taken at the White House and shows the First Lady wearing a black outfit and standing with her arms crossed.

"I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," Mrs. Trump said in a released statement.

Mrs. Trump was born on April 26, 1970 in Slovenia and began her modeling career at the age of sixteen. She married President Donald Trump in January 2005 and in March of 2006 they welcomed their first child, Barron William Trump.

In 2006, Melania Trump proudly became a citizen of the United States of America. She is only the second First Lady born outside of the United States.

ONLINE: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/first-lady-melania-trump