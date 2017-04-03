DC beginning its annual campaign to fill potholes

- (AP) -- The District of Columbia is beginning its annual campaign to fill potholes.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is scheduled to officially launch the annual Potholepalooza campaign Monday.

The city says in a statement that over the next month the transportation department, which is responsible for repairing the roadways, will work to repair identified potholes within 48 hours, rather than its normal 72 hour response time.

During the 2016 Potholepalooza campaign, the city says the District Department of Transportation received more than 2,000 service requests for pothole repairs and filled more than 16,700 potholes.

ONLINE: https://ddot.dc.gov/potholepalooza

