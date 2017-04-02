D.C. Police rescue an 11-year-old kidnapping victim from North Carolina

D.C. Police rescued an 11-year-old kidnapping victim from North Carolina and arrested a man after a car chase and crash near the Tidal Basin Sunday night.

A n Amber Alert had been issued for the girl earlier in the day after a double murder at her Charlotte home.

Police said they spotted the white Chevy Impala the girl was thought to be in and chased the car. The Impala crashed with another car on Independence Ave SW as the driver tried to get away.

FOX 5 saw the girl being loaded into an ambulance, but police say she was unharmed.

According to FOX 46 Charlotte, 11-year-old Arieyana Forney went missing from her home Sunday after a man and woman were shot and killed there.

Police say the Impala was seen leaving the scene, and the child was thought to be in the car. The driver of the car may be wanted for questioning in the homicide, according to information in the Amber Alert.

A witness to the D.C. car crash said police approached the Impala with guns drawn and pried open one of the doors. He says the girl, the man arrested and one other person were in the vehicle.

Witness photo from @HailCzer23 shows @DCPoliceDept apprehending suspects after car crashed into another on Independence Ave. pic.twitter.com/ZoAWuuT1JV — Van Applegate (@VBagate) April 3, 2017

Police have not confirmed the identity of the man arrested. It's unknown who the third person in the car is.