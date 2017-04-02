One person dead following fatal Gaithersburg fire

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 02 2017 09:46PM EDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 12:15AM EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - One person is dead following a house fire in Gaithersburg. Three others were taken to the hospital.

According to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at  the 900 block of West Side Drive in Gaithersburg.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire showing from the Brighton West Condominiums building. 

There were reports of people trapped inside, Piringer said.

 

 

 

It took them about  20 minutes to get the fire under control.

After all searches were done, they discovered a deceased occupant at the condo where the fire originated.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

20 residents in total will be displaced according to Piringer. 

There's no cause at this time, investigation is ongoing. 

