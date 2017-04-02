One person dead following fatal Gaithersburg fire

- One person is dead following a house fire in Gaithersburg. Three others were taken to the hospital.

According to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the 900 block of West Side Drive in Gaithersburg.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire showing from the Brighton West Condominiums building.

There were reports of people trapped inside, Piringer said.

Update - Brighton West Condos, West Side Dr, Gburg, MOR TH, fire out, 75 FFs OS, EMS evaluating several occupants pic.twitter.com/2NJY1vh1wV — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 3, 2017

It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

After all searches were done, they discovered a deceased occupant at the condo where the fire originated.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

20 residents in total will be displaced according to Piringer.

There's no cause at this time, investigation is ongoing.