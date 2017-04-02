A threat at Clarksburg High School in Maryland.

The school's twitter page posted a message about a threat to the school that it had sent home to parents.

School officials say they contacted police after learning about the threat and investigators went to the home of the person who made it.

They have determined there is no danger to students or staff.

The school went on to say they will take disciplinary action and continue to monitor social media.

They also requested additional support from montgomery county police.