Maryland teen held without bond in planned school shooting attack

- A Maryland student accused of plotting an attack on her high school was arrested Friday morning, after being released from the hospital. Frederick County sheriffs investigators say 18-year-old Nicole Cevario is being held without bond following an appearance before a district court judge.

Cevario is accused of plotting to shoot classmates and staff at Catocin High School, an attack in which she also intended to die, according to authorities. A shotgun, ammunition and bomb-making materials such as nails and fireworks were discovered by her father at their Thurmond, Md. home on March 23, at which point he reached out to school administrators to alert them. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department was immediately notified, and Cevario was pulled out of class right away.

The plan was detailed in Cevario’s diary, and deputies said there is no evidence that anyone else was involved in the plot. According to authorities, there were no signs she was being bullied, but her diary did show frustration in her personal life. The investigation revealed she had never brought a weapon or explosive device onto school property, and no explosive device had been created at the time the materials were found.

Those who know Cevario told FOX 5 DC they were in disbelief upon learning of the plot. The Frederick County sheriff said earlier this week there was no doubt disaster had been averted, adding that he’d never seen anything like it before.

Cevario’s no-bond status is in place pending an evaluation by the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. She is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities said there were no new updates in the investigation on Friday.