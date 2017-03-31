Hearing for 17-year-old accused in Rockville High School rape continued until next week

- A preliminary hearing for a 17-year-old charged with raping a 14-year-old female student in a Maryland high school bathroom has been continued until next week.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard was as the hearing on Friday in Montgomery County District Court and said the defense team for Jose Montano was prepared to move forward; however, the prosecution wanted more time to evaluate the evidence.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 7.

Following Friday’s hearing, Montano’s attorney reiterated his client’s stance that sex with the girl was consensual. He told Barnard that Montano is not part of a gang and that he came to the United States after his mother and adoptive grandmother died so that he could live with relatives.

Montano and another student, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are charged with assaulting the 14-year-old girl earlier this month inside of a bathroom stall at Rockville High School. Both have been charged as adults and face charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offenses. Authorities say both are in the country illegally.