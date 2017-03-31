Police locate missing girl; continue search for another teen last seen in the District

- Police need the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls from the District.

14-year-old Aaliyah Shaw and 16-year-old Mi'easha Callaway were both last seen Wednesday in Southeast D.C.

Shaw was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue. Callaway was last seen in the 1100 block of Howard Road.

Mi'easha had been reported missing by D.C. Police in January of this year. She, and her 10-year-old cousin, Timye, were reported missing on January 14th and were located by police on January 17th.

Police have not released any information to indicate the cases are connected. Anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

Critical Missing: Mi'easha Callaway, 16, last seen 3/29 in 1100 b/o Howard Rd, SE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/x8LUgkEznA — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 30, 2017