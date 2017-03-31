DC Mayor Bowser calls for leaders to invest in Metro

- D.C. Mayor Bowser said leaders need to invest in the area’s transit system rather than spend time pursuing studies about its safety and reliability.

In her 'State of the District' speech Thursday night, Bowser criticized the President, members of Congress, and the governors of Maryland and Virginia for delayed action regarding Metro funding.

"We call on the President and Congress to do more for metro than hold hearings. And we also call on the governors of Maryland and Virginia to identify a dedicated revenue source rather than more studies to find out what we already know," Bowser said.

Earlier on Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill to create a new commission to oversee safety on Metro.

Last week, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe assigned former U.S. transportation secretary Ray LaHood to head an independent panel on the transit system.

Federal officials announced in February that they would withhold millions of dollars in transportation funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until they create a new commission to oversee safety on Metro. All have now approved the legislation.

"If the Congress can’t help D.C. with our priorities, the best thing they can do for us is leave us alone," said Bowser.

