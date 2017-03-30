Additional suspect wanted in gang-related murder of Virginia man

Two additional suspects have been identified in the murder of a man whose body washed up on the banks of the Potomac River in January. One suspect has been arrested and the other is still on the loose.

Police say 21-year-old Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas was murdered, and his death is part of what they believe is a string of gang-related incidents. Sosa Rosa's body was found January 12 along the shoreline of the Potomac River.

One suspect, a 17-year-old Maryland boy, was arrested on Wednesday, March 29, in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to Prince William County Police. The juvenile is being held without bond and is awaiting extradition to Virginia. He is charged with principal in the second degree to murder.

A second suspect, 27-year old Dimas Misael Canales Santos of Hyattsville, Maryland, has not yet been located and is wanted for murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, police said. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, 140lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

There are six other suspects, including another juvenile, who were previously arrested in connection with the murder of Sosa Rivas.

Investigators believe many of the suspects have connections to the street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13.

Prince William County police say the murder may be the result of an internal power struggle within MS-13. It appears likely Sosa Rivas claimed a role in the gang that wasn’t his. They say their murder investigation indicates gang members weren’t happy that Sosa Rivas claimed to be the leader of MS-13 in that area, but police also indicate there could be other factors in his murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Prince William County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or you can text "PWC" plus your information to 274637, or submit a web tip online at www.tinyurl.com/crimetip. Tipsters remain anonymous & could earn up to a $1,000 reward.