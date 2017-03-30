Family says woman who allegedly drove into Capitol cruiser suffers from bipolar disorder, depression

- FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with the family of 20-year-old Taleah Everett, the woman accused of crashing into a police cruiser and nearly hitting several officers near the Capitol on Wednesday.

Barnard said he spoke with Everett's aunt Bonnie, who lives in Prince George's County. Bonnie told him that the family was "devastated" after learning what happened and says their niece has suffered from bipolar disorder and depression for about three years.

The family says Everett has been off of her medication and has been in and out of hospitals in recent months. She also added that Everett was driving her mother’s car and that she does not possess a driver's license - which is why she believes she didn't stop for officers.

Police say Everett has no fixed address and has been charged with seven counts of assault on a police officer, among other offenses.

Online court records in Maryland indicate that Everett was due in court Wednesday morning in a domestic-violence case. The records show she was the subject of a no-contact order.

Officers described Everett as an "erratic and aggressive driver" during the incident that took place on Independence Avenue near the U.S. Botanic Garden Wednesday around 9:20 a.m. They say that when they attempted to stop her, she made a U-turn and fled, nearly hitting officers and striking at least one other vehicle. A brief pursuit followed before she was stopped.

She is expected to appear in court today at 1:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.