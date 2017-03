- A man is under arrest after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Police say 25-year-old Elvin Adalber Salgado Sanchez faces two counts of carnal knowledge of a child.

Investigators say the inappropriate relationship took place between November 2016 and February of this year at his residence in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police arrested Salgado Sanchez on Monday without incident. He is being held without bond.