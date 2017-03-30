Officer struck by vehicle following pursuit near Clarksburg

- A Montgomery County police officer is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a Maryland highway while he was searching for suspects who bailed out during a chase.

The incident happened on southbound Interstate 270 around 12:30 a.m. near Clarksburg.

Police say that the officer attempted to pull over a vehicle in the Montgomery Village area. The vehicle refused to stop, and a after a pursuit, two suspects bailed out near Route 121.

During the search for the suspects, the officer was struck by a passing motorist.

Authorities say the officer remains hospitalized at this time. The suspects have not been found.

Police say charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle that struck the officer.