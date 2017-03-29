Amazon to bring more than 1,000 jobs to Virginia

- Looking for a job? You may be in luck. Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 new jobs are coming to Virginia.

Amazon plans to build another distribution center in Frederick County, Virginia which will create the jobs, the online retailer announced.

“We are proud that Amazon will grow its presence in Virginia with this major investment and new operation that will bring more than 1,000 job opportunities to Frederick County and the northern Shenandoah Valley,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Virginia was selected for its business climate, infrastructure, strong workforce, and global competitiveness. Amazon’s expansion is a powerful illustration of our ongoing success building a new Virginia economy. We thank the company for its partnership and commitment to the Commonwealth.”

The state competed against West Virginia for the project.

Amazon plans to construct a new, one-million-square-foot facility in the White Hall Commerce Center.

“Our ability to expand in Virginia is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce in the state,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Operations. “We are excited to expand to support the more than 85,000 authors, sellers, and developers in Virginia growing their businesses and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services.”

