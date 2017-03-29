THE FIRST HATCH! First baby eaglet of the year emerges from shell at National Arboretum

- This year's first egg of D.C. bald eagles, Mr. President and the First Lady, has hatched! The egg was laid on February 19, and the first crack, or “pip,” was spotted yesterday.

The official Twitter page, @dceaglecam, said, "We have our first hatch as of 7:21 am today! Way to go DC4!"

A second egg was laid in February, four days after its sibling, and may be next to hatch in the near future.

Mr. P and The First Lady have a wild nest at the top of a Tulip Poplar at the National Arboretum. The pair has already raised three eaglets, two last year named Freedom and Liberty, and one in 2015. According to American Eagle Foundation, the public will have a chance to brainstorm real names for the two forthcoming eaglets, tentatively dubbed DC4 and DC5 for now.

The eagle parents have their own Twitter page (Mr. P & First Lady), and just posted a photo of the hatching egg. You can watch the egg hatch at dceagleam.org, and follow on Twitter with #dceaglecam.