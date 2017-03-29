Elderly man struck and killed after exiting vehicle on roadway following minor crash

- A driver involved in a minor crash was killed when he exited his vehicle and was struck by a passing motorist.

The accident happened around7:30 p.m. in Upper Marlboro. Police believe three vehicles were involved in a minor crash on southbound Route 301 at Trade Zone Avenue. One of the driver’s exited his car to examine the damage when a fourth vehicle driving southbound on Route 301 struck him.

The man, identified as 79-year-old Collin Elroy King, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the initial accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.