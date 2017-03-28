Arrest made in murder of Corrina Mehiel who was found stabbed to death inside DC home

- Police say an arrest has been made in the murder of Corrina Mehiel, a 34-year-old North Carolina woman who was in D.C. working at the Corcoran Gallery of Art. Authorities say 28-year-old El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure was arrested on Monday on an outstanding warrant charge in another jurisdiction. He was transferred to D.C. where he was charged with first degree murder and theft charges connected to Mehiel's death.

Breaking: DC Police source confirms an arrest has been made in Corrina Mehiel murder investigation. Arrest made yesterday. — Matt Ackland (@mattacklandfox5) March 28, 2017

Mehiel was found on Tuesday, March 21, unconscious and with multiple stab wounds, inside of the home she was staying at in the 600 block of 14th Street in Northeast, D.C.

Investigators say Mehiel had last been seen on Sunday, March 19, at the Corcoran. FOX 5 is told that Mehiel was on a short-term contract with the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design and that she was working on a project called "The Fundred Dollar Project," which was aimed at bringing attention to childhood lead poisoning.

Police had asked for the public’s help in locating Mehiel's vehicle, a 2004 four-door blue Toyota Prius. Her vehicle was later found.

Breaking-family of Corrina Meheil, found murdered in 14th Street NE apartment, says an arrest has been made. — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) March 28, 2017

D.C. police also released surveillance video and a photo of a person of interest connected to the case.

It's unclear whether the person under arrest is the person seen on that surveillance tape.