Deadly police-involved shooting investigated in Montgomery Village

- A police officer shot and killed a man during an overnight incident in Montgomery County.

Police say the officer was investigating a call for a theft on Stedwick Road in Montgomery Village around 11 p.m. Monday when he requested assistance saying that shots had been fired.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

The officer is a five year veteran of the Montgomery County Police Department and is on administrative leave at this time. Authorities will release the officer’s name on Tuesday. The officer was not injured.

Police told FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick that they are reviewing body-camera footage from the scene. They also told Alnwick that a weapon, which was not a gun, was located at the scene.

This shooting remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.