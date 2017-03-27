Teen girl killed in Front Royal; 17-year-old boy faces murder charges

- A 17-year-old boy faces murder charges in the death of a teenage girl who was killed over the weekend in Warren County, Virginia.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of Kerfoot Avenue in Front Royal on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. There they found 19-year-old Leah Marie Adams suffering from injuries reported to have been caused by a hit-and-run accident. Adams was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The 17-year-old boy was found near the scene and was hospitalized with minor injuries. He was charged with second degree murder after police say he and Adams were involved in a physical confrontation in the roadway before they arrived. Investigators also say Adams’ injuries were not consistent with a hit-and-run injury.

Adams graduated from high school last year. In a statement, Frederick County Public Schools spokesman, Steve Edwards, said, "Like each of our students, Leah was a valued member of the Frederick County Public Schools community. She graduated from James Wood High School last year and had a bright future ahead of her. On behalf of Frederick County Public Schools and James Wood High School, we extend condolences to her family and friends."

The 17-year-old has not been identified at this time. Police say additional charges may be filed.