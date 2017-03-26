15-year-old shot and killed in Landover News 15-year-old shot and killed in Landover Prince George's County police police said a 15-year-old boy was found shot to death few houses down from his own.

According to police the body of the youth was found at the 2200 block of Columbia Place in Landover, Maryland just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police officers were called to the scene for a reported shooting and found the boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the boys name or motive.

FOX 5's Marina Marraco spoke with the family who identified the victim as 15-year-old Dennis Taylor.

The department's Major Crimes Division is investigating the homicide.