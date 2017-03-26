Prince George's County Police are investigating a homicide in College park News Prince George's County Police are investigating a homicide in College park Prince George's County Police are investigating a homicide that happened a few miles from University of Maryland Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say a man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on Milestone Way, across the street from the IKEA.

Police had made no arrests as of Sunday night. They provided no suspect information, but said they don't believe this was a random crime.

The shooting happened at the Camden at College Park Apartments at around 4 p.m.

Police say there was a fight on the third floor, that left one man dead and another man with a head injury. The injured victim was taken by ambulance and is expected to be OK.

FOX 5 spoke to several people who live just down the hall from the shooting who say they didn't hear any fight or gunshots.

"In terms of this, it's pretty shocking, especially that it happened on my floor," said resident Ryan Gum.

Police haven't identified the man who was killed.

While some at the apartments attend University of Maryland, many are not associated with the school.