Man stops, helps man with motorized wheelchair

- Frank Somerville posted a photo about a man helping another man with his motorized wheelchair.

Frank posted:

"Rose Tripp posted these pictures after she and her husband saw a man having problems with his wheelchair.

That’s her husband in the picture helping out the man.

Here’s what she wrote:

'We were on our way home from the Fresno VA, when all of a sudden my husband Frank did a U-turn. There was a man in a wheelchair on the other side of the road, having trouble with it. Nobody was stopping. His drive motor fell off.

Frank helped him put his drive motor back on, and he was mobile again.

My Honey has a big heart!'

--Rose Tripp

I never get tired of stories about neighbors helping neighbors."

