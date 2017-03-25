Navy SEAL loses rank, gets jail time for assaulting ex

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Navy SEAL has been sentenced to 89 days confinement for assaulting a female sailor he used to date.

A Navy press release said Friday that Stephen Varanko III will also lose his rank of Chief Special Warfare Operator. He will now have a rank of Petty Officer 1st Class.

Varanko was found guilty of aggravated assault and sexual harassment in Norfolk on Friday. He was found not guilty of rape and kidnapping charges.

The incident occurred in 2015 at a Kentucky hotel. The female sailor testified that Varanko held her captive, attacked and raped her. She claimed he was in a jealous rage over another man.

Both admitted to having been in a relationship before the incident. Varanko said he was jealous, but denied the allegations.