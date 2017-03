- Prince William County firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Friday morning in the 11000 block of Ramrod Road in Woodbridge, Va.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived just after 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A family of seven got out of the home safely. One adult and two children were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, a family dog is still missing.