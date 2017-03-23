Congressman Anthony Brown says Trump receptive during meeting with Congressional Black Caucus [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Congressman Anthony Brown News Congressman Anthony Brown says Trump receptive during meeting with Congressional Black Caucus Congressman Anthony Brown said members of the Congressional Black Caucus had a very candid meeting with President Trump on Wednesday.

"We were invited by the White House," Brown said when he visited FOX 5 Thursday morning. "Our goal was to help the president answer the question that he asked African-Americans back in October, ‘What do you have to lose? ‘”

"We pointed out, after looking at the skinny budget that the Trump administration released recently, that there's a lot to lose," Brown said referring to possible funding cuts to Meals on Wheels, Pell Grant and to historically black colleges and universities.

"We pointed that out but we also were very candid and thought it was important that we are about some of the offensive language that he's used directed towards former President Barack Obama, the way that he mischaracterizes the African-American community, the impact of the travel ban."

Brown said that if Trump wants to make progress on proposals to better the African-American community he need credibility in community.

"Well, he certainly listened, and that was encouraging to see," Brown said. "Now, in terms of his understanding, we'd like to believe that he has a better understanding of the needs and challenges of the African-American community. But, you know, we'll see in time."

Brown also said that President Trump was receptive and agreed to have the Congressional Black Caucus meet with his cabinet secretaries. He also said that the President offered to meet with them regularly.

