Maryland teen shot and killed in DC while home for spring break

- Police are continuing their investigation after an 18-year-old Maryland woman was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. while home for spring break.

Ayana McAllister, a freshman Criminal Justice major at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina, returned home to Upper Marlboro, Maryland earlier this week.

Investigators say McAllister was in the 4300 block of Benning Road in D.C. around 8:40 p.m. Monday when a shooting happened. McAllister was injured and was transported to a local hospital. She died from her injuries on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made at this time. A second woman was also shot and is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"On behalf of the entire Saint Augustine's University family, we would like to express our earnest and deep-felt condolences to the McAllister family," said Dr. Everett B. Ward, president of SAU in a statement released to FOX 5. "We ask that Falcons near and far keep in prayer this celebrated and respected Saint Augustine's family, Anthony McAllister, '88, wife Tyreese and daughter Ndaja, '20, as they mourn the tremendous loss of their daughter and sister."