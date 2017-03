- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Leesburg, Virginia.

The accident happened on Route 15 near Montresor Road around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe one vehicle crossed the yellow dividing line and struck the second vehicle.

One driver died and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers are male.

It is unclear if any passengers were in the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.