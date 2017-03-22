Metro delays after man allegedly pulls knife on Green Line train

WASHINGTON - A man was taken into custody after allegedly brandishing a knife Wednesday morning on a Metro train in Southeast D.C.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Metro’s Green Line near the Anacostia Metro Station.
Trains were briefly delayed while crews investigated and took the man into custody.
Some continuing delays will impact trains coming to and going from the Anacostia Metro Station.
