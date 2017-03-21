Woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot while showing friend how to play

- Merry Thomas is $1 million richer after a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought to show a friend how the game was played tuned out to be a jackpot winner.

Her winnings came recently when she stopped at Fredericksburg’s Giant Food store with her co-worker, Julie, after finishing an overnight shift at work.

Merry showed Julie how to purchase the tickets and how to scan the ticket and check for winners.

"Right in front of my eyes I saw this woman turn into a puddle," Julie said when Merry saw that she had won.

"I've been freaking out since then!" Merry said as she claimed her prize from the Virginia Lottery.

Merry chose the one-time cash option of $630,915 before taxes. She has no immediate plans for her winnings. "I just feel so fortunate," she said. "It’s unbelievable!"