Metro: 2 assaults at 2 different stations overnight

- (AP) -- Authorities are investigating separate assaults that took place at two Metro stations overnight.

Metro Transit police say the first one happened on a Red Line train at the Rhode Island Metro Station late Monday night. Officials say two passengers got into a fight. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Shortly after, Metro says a passenger assaulted a station manager at the Gallery Place Metro Station. Officials say the passenger had refused to leave. The suspect was found nearby and arrested on a simple assault charge. The manager was not hurt.

No further details about either incident were immediately released.

