2 arrested, face charges in 2015 murder case of Heather Ciccone

Joshua Christopher Williams (l) and Jonathan Julian Vejarano (r)
 
Heather Ciccone
 
Heather Ciccone
 
Heather Ciccone
 
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 21 2017 07:46AM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 10:39AM EDT

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder  of a 21-year-old woman found shot dead over a year ago in northern Virginia.

Police say 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Williams and 28-year-old Jonathan Julian Vejarano face charges related to the murder of Heather Ciccone.

Ciccone was found shot to death in her car in December of 2015. The car was parked in a driveway about 30 minutes from her home.

Investigators later found her cellphone and were able to determine she had received a call to meet someone before she was found dead.

Williams faces charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.  Vejarano faces charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  

