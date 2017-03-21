Faulty water heater to blame for carbon monoxide leak at apartment complex

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 21 2017 05:42AM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 05:44AM EDT

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A faulty water heater caused the evacuation of ten residents from an apartment complex in Montgomery County after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected.

The emergency happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Pembridge Square Apartments on Blueridge Avenue in Silver Spring.

A resident of the apartment complex told FOX 5 that they were alerted to the emergency by a carbon monoxide detector.

The residents suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and were not hospitalized. Two apartment buildings were impacted by the emergency.

