Faulty water heater to blame for carbon monoxide leak at apartment complex

Faulty water heater to blame for carbon monoxide leak at apartment complex

- A faulty water heater caused the evacuation of ten residents from an apartment complex in Montgomery County after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected.

The emergency happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Pembridge Square Apartments on Blueridge Avenue in Silver Spring.

A resident of the apartment complex told FOX 5 that they were alerted to the emergency by a carbon monoxide detector.

The residents suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and were not hospitalized. Two apartment buildings were impacted by the emergency.