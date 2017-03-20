Investigation into heroin trafficking leads to 11 arrests

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say 11 people have been charged with conspiring to distribute heroin in the Washington, D.C., area.

Officials said Monday that the arrests follow an investigation by local and state law enforcement in Virginia and Maryland into a heroin trafficking ring operating throughout region.

Alexandria police and Virginia State Police began the investigation in March 2016 after several heroin overdoses Alexandria.

Police executed search warrants earlier this month at sites in Alexandria, Prince William County, Fairfax County and Prince Georges County, Maryland.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 10 firearms, several vehicles, more than 400 grams of heroin, 330 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of PCP, seven pounds of marijuana and $18,000 in cash.

Eight of the suspects are Virginia residents and three are Maryland residents.



